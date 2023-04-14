Mouni Roy Parties With Nysa Devgn, Orry Shares Glam Photos From Get Together

Nysa Devgn partied with Mouni Roy in Mumbai. The two were seen together at a venue at Bandra, late at night. Orry took to his Instagram handle to post a series of pictures from the night out. It showed inside glimpses of the group of friends posing for glamorous photos and seemed like they had a blast at the get together.

Mouni Roy gets clicked with Orry and Nysa

Mouni Roy joined Nysa and Orry on their night out. Among the various pictures that Orry shared, three featured the Brahmastra actress posing alongside Orry, while one of the two was posing together with Nysa Devgn, who opted for a casual look for the dinner outing.

Orry's solo image with Mouni featured her striking a warm pose along side him. The Gold actress was dressed in a satin black halter neck top paired with matte black A-line shorts. Mouni completed her look with dark makeup and centre-parted slick hair. Orry on the other sported an Amiri sweatshirt in grey, paired with a casual pair of tie and dye sweatpants.



Mouni too, reposted each of the pictures to her Instagram stories, replying to Orry. One of the captions for her Instagram story read, "o lovely seeing you x". Other reposts to the story carried a heart gif and the chick emoji. They seemed to be having a good time together and made memories.

Orry and Nysa paint the town grey

Orry and Nysa were spotted on their night out in Mumbai's posh area. While Orry was dressed in a grey Amiri sweatshirt, Nysa appeared to be twinning with him in a simple grey crop T-shirt, tucked inside her high waist boyfriend jeans. Nysa added some glam quotient to her look by amping up the hair and makeup. The two were also spotted partying with some of their friends, pictures of whom were posted by Orry to his Instagram stories.

Nysa Devgn and friend Orry have been accompanying each other to several events across Mumbai off late. They were also recently on a trip with friends to Suryagarh in Jaisalmer where they dined unde the stars and enojyed desert safari riding on camel's back.