MS Dhoni The Untold Story To Re-release In Theatres, Disha Patani Feels Grateful

Bollywood star Disha Patani recently expressed how grateful she is for starring in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Disha made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer sports drama. She played the role of Priyanka Jha, the girlfriend of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and appeared briefly in the film before her character is killed off.

Sharing the re-release date of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story on her Instagram stories, the Baaghi 2 actress posted a picture of the film’s poster featuring Sushant as the Indian cricketer, herself and Kiara Advani. She wrote over the picture, “Very grateful for this one." Apart from Disha, Kiara Advani and Anupam Kher also played pivotal roles in the film. Not just Disha, but fans too have been excited about the film re-releasing in cinema halls.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to re-release on May 12, 2023

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is slated for a theatrical re-release. The film is directed by Neeraj Pandey and was released initially in 2016. It tells the story of the former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sushant's portrayal of Dhoni was loved by the fans. The film will be re-released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.

The official announcement for the re-release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story came from Star Studios. The tweet read, “Jab Mahi phir pitch pe aayega, pura India sirf ‘Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni!’ chilaayega. (When Mahi will come on the pitch again, the entire India will scream ‘Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni!’. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story Re-Releasing in cinemas on 12th May @msdhoni #SushantSinghRajput @advani_kiara @DishPatani @AnupamPKher @bhumikachawlat @FFW_Official.” See the tweet here.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s filmography

Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut in the TV industry with Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil. Subsequently, he appeared in Pavitra Rishta in the lead role and became a household name. He made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che. He worked in a number of films such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya and Kedarnath. Sushant on June 14, 2020. He was. He was last seen in Dil Bechara, which was released posthumously.