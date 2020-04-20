Disha Patani Grooves To Beyonce's Song And Fans Absolutely Love Her Dance Routine; Watch

Disha Patani's fans have been swooning over her latest video in which she grooves to a Beyonce song. The actor was dressed up in her Calvin Klein attire along with camo pants and open hair. Fans of the actor appreciated her for her incredible performance.

Disha Patani grooves to Beyonce's song and fans absolutely love it

Over the past few weeks, Disha has been posting a lot of such videos on social media where she performs short dances. Disha dances to the songs of various artists and shares them on her Instagram stories or on TikTok. The actor is known for her amazing performance and her acting abilities. Fans have assumed that Disha Patani is using this time in lockdown productively by sharpening her dance skills and not taking any days off.

These short videos from Disha help to keep fans entertained. They praised the actor for her incredible moves in the dance video and also applauded the energy with which she performed. Fans also put forth their wish to see more such videos from Disha in the future as well.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. The film, despite being one of the most awaited crime thrillers, received mixed responses from the audiences. Disha Patani is also expected to be seen in Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan, according to a news portal. This film will also feature Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. This film is expected to be released on Eid this year. The movie has been produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

