Kim Kardashian Praises Beyonce Years After Reports Of Their Cat Fight; Details Inside

Kim Kardashian always seems to grab headlines for something or the other. Recently the KUWTK star was live-tweeting from her reality show on Thursday while also watching Disney Family Singalong. Apparently she was impressed by Beyonce's performance and praised the singer. This should not come as much of a surprise only that Kim Kardashian and Beyonce had a feud years back.

Beyoncé made a surprise performance at the show and it seemed her voice touched Kim Kardashian too. She sang the lullaby from Pinocchio, When You Wish Upon a Star written in 1940 by Ned Washington and Leigh Harline. The 39-year-old could not help but gush "Beyoncé sounds so beautiful!" during her live tweet.

LISTEN: Beyonce performs "When You Wish Upon a Star" and dedicates the song to health care workers.



Just Perfect.#DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/Plkgxo2dcU — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 17, 2020

Kim Kardashian and Beyonce's fight

Kim Kardashian and Beyonce were rumoured to have become BFFs during Jay Z and Kanye West's tour, 'Watch The Throne' many years back. However, soon there were also reports of a catfight between the two women saying Beyonce did not appreciate Kim's gesture. According to reports, Kim had tried to get involved in a documentary filmed on Jay Z but Beyonce told her off.

Jay Z had reportedly asked Beyonce to apologise to Kim Kardashian which she did. However, Kim seemed miffed over the incident and left the music festival. Reports also claimed that Kim was deliberately making a scene in the VIP area to catch the attention of Ron Howard, who was directing Jay-Z's documentary, for a part in his movies. Beyonce apparently told off Kim saying the documentary was about the rapper and Kim should not ruin it. However, when even Ron did not side with her, Kim left the scene.

In other news, Beyonce's surprise performance was a charity drive for the healthcare workers who are on the frontline of the Coronavirus pandemic. She dedicated her song to them to appreciate their tireless efforts. She also shared how she was "honoured" to be a part of Disney's new Lion King movie where she voiced the character of Nala.

Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram, Beyonce Instagram

