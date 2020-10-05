Disha Patani Posts Stunning Swimsuit Picture; Tiger Shroff 'likes'

Disha Patani on Monday took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of herself in a yellow monokini.

The actor dropped a giraffe emoji in her caption. Among the first few to like the picture was rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff.

Disha's picture received over 16 lakh likes and fans dropped comments like 'gorgeous', 'beautiful', 'on fire', and much more.

On a professional front

Disha Patani was last seen in the film Malang which was loved by the fans. The movie did fairly well at the box office. In this film, she was seen opposite Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Khemu, who also played key roles. This was her first release in 2020 now, she will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Disha will be seen as the leading lady in the film opposite Salman Khan. It was reported that the film will release after everything is back to normal. Apart from Disha, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda will also be seen in pivotal roles in the movie. It is reported that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is an official remake of a Korean action flick titled The Outlaws.

