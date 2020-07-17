Disha Patani Shares A Glimpse Of How She Looks In 'virtual Reality'; See Pictures

During the lockdown, actors are engaging in several different activities and doing the most to keep their fans entertained. One such star is Disha Patani. She recently took to her social media and shared a couple of videos where she shows her fans how different technologies bring out different realities of one person. Take a look at it here.

Read Also | Disha Patani Or Esha Gupta: Who Slayed Better In This Olive Green Crop Top?

Disha Patani's virtual reality

On July 17, the Bharat actor took to her Instagram story and shared three posts. In the first post, she has shared a photo that shows sporting a whit top from Air Jordan. In this post, she shows her fans how she looks with the Instagram filter on. She captioned the photo and wrote "Instagram" to inform her fans of how the photo was clicked. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Disha Patani Posts An Adorable Picture To Wish Her Brother On His Birthday; See Here

In the second post, Disha shared a video where she showed her fans how she really looks. She made a face in the post and the captioned the video by writing "reality". Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Disha Patani Shares Adorable Post Featuring Her Cat Jasmine; Celebs Go "cutieeeee"

And finally, she shared a video in which she showed her fans how she would look along with "virtual reality". Take a look at the snips from the video here.

Read Also | Disha Patani Reveals Salman Khan Is Like A "Santa Claus On Set"

On a professional front

Disha Patani was last seen in the film Malang which was loved by the fans. The movie did fairly well at the box office. In this film, she was seen opposite Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Khemu, who also played key roles. This was her first release in 2020 now, she will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Disha will be seen as the leading lady in the film opposite Salman Khan. It was reported that the film will release after everything is back to normal. Apart from Disha, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda will also be seen in pivotal roles in the movie. It is reported that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is an official remake of a Korean action flick titled The Outlaws.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.