Disha Patani Posts An Adorable Picture To Wish Her Brother On His Birthday; See Here

Bollywood diva Disha Patani rarely uploads her family’s pictures on social media. She is one of the celebrities who like to keep her personal life private. She recently took to her social media and made her brother’s day better. Disha Patani’s brother turned a year older today and she made sure she wished him on his special day. Here is how she wished her brother on his birthday.

Disha Patani wishes her brother Suryansh on his birthday

Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of her brother to wish him on his birthday. As she posted a cute photo for her brother Suryansh, she also penned down a sweet wish for him. In the picture, Disha Patani’s brother Suryansh is seen with Disha Patani’s dog in his lap. He is dressed in a casual black t-shirt as he smiled for the camera.

She captioned the post as, “Happiest b’day my little brother suri❤️❤️ love you most🌸” As she shared the picture on her Instagram account, a lot of Disha Patani’s fans wished her brother on his birthday. Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff also took to the comments section to wish Disha Patani’s brother Suryansh on his birthday. See Disha Patani’s special wish for her brother Suryansh here.

Disha Patani's Instagram post

Disha Patani's brother's artwork

Earlier, the actor had shared photos of sketches made by her brother on her social media. In the cartoon character sketches, Disha Patani flaunted her brother’s hidden talent on her social media. A lot of her fans were amazed by her brother’s talent. Several fans praised the art in the comments section of the post.

Singer and Shankar Mahadevan’s son Siddharth Mahadevan had also praised her brother’s sketches. See the sketches made by Disha Patani’s brother here.

About Disha Patani's family

Disha Patani and her family hails from Kumaoni Uttarakhand. Her father Jagadish Singh Patani is a police officer. Disha Patani has two siblings, an elder sister and a younger brother. Her elder sister Khushboo Patani is a lieutenant in Indian Armed Forces. Disha Patani has four pets, Bella, Jasmine, Goku and Keety. She has two cats named Keety and Jasmine and two dogs named Goku and Bella. She is known to dish out pictures with her pets on her social media account.

