Disha Patani Reveals That She Was A 'big Mess' After Her Heartbreak

Known to be a reserved person, Bollywood actor Disha Patani rarely opens up about her personal life. With her new film Malang coming up, the actor engaged in a quick Q and A with a leading portal. When talking with the portal, the star opened up about the matters of the heart and also talked about her heartbreak and what it is like to deal with it. Here are the details.

Disha Patani opens up about love, says it is tough to deal with heartbreak

When she was asked to define love she said that it is very important and that it is also a driving force. She added that everything one does in life is either for love or because of love and asked how can one live without love. She further revealed she has fallen in love with someone at first sight and said that it is very important for her to fall in love.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Reveals Her Favourite Scene From 'Malang', And It Is NOT The Kissing One!

She also confessed that she loves those butterflies that she feels on the first day. She also added that if she does not feel it on the first day, she feels that it is not there. She confessed that the only time she feels like a girl is when she is in a relationship and that she is looking for someone who makes her feel that.

Romantic at heart, she admitted that the smallest of things matter to her and that she even loves a small letter. She shared how she once made a proper film with music and memories of herself and someone she was with. She added that she made it on an app with a song like Humraah.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Treats The 'Malang' Cast To A Brunch, Anil Kapoor Reveals Her SECRET

Further talking about heartbreak, she shared that she was a big mess after her heartbreak. Connecting it to her sign she said that she is a Gemini and there is no in-between for them. She added that the positive thing about it is once they are out, they are completely out of it and there is no turning back. She also added that after that there are no feelings that stay back. She is currently rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff but the duo has always remained mum about it.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani's Outfits That Could Be Your Next Party Wear Inspiration, See Pics

ALSO READ | 19-year-old Disha Patani's Audition For A Cold Cream Advertisement Is #FlashbackFriday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.