Disha Patani's Outfits That Could Be Your Next Party Wear Inspiration, See Pics

Disha Patani's name is always mentioned when it comes to style and vogue. The remarkable actor leaves no stone unturned when it comes to shelling out major style goals and leaving fans green in envy with her outfits. Check out the Malang star's party outfits to have an eye on.

Disha Patani's thigh-high slit gown

On her tour to promote her upcoming film, Malang, Disha Patani dazzled at the promotional event in a black tube gown. The long gown was with a thigh slit design. The slit part of the dress had a golden flower stitched to the gown. Check out Disha Patani's photos to take inspiration for your prom outfit.

Disha Patani's Beyonce inspired look

To promote her movie, Malang, Disha Patani sported a wine coloured dress which featured a deep neck cut. The actor paired her dress with black leather ankle length heels. It seems that the actor took fashion cues from Beyonce this time. Beyonce was also recently seen in a similar colour outfit while she promoted a sneaker brand.

Disha Patani's chic slit dress

In a recent photoshoot, the Baaghi 2 actor posed in a green glittery dress. The thigh slit dress had a short turtle neck design and flaunted Disha Patani's toned body. Check out Disha Patani Instagram for more pictures of the chic outfit.

Disha Patani's New Year Eve's dress

While ringing in New Years, Disha Patani stunned in a casual party outfit. The white netted bralette top was combined with ripped denim. But Disha's black long boots were just the cherry on a cake. The boots had a crisscross design crafted over it.

Disha Patani's galaxy thigh-high slit dress

In this Instagram post, the Dhoni actor is seen in a black shimmery gown with stars embedded in it. The thigh-high slit dress had full sleeves with a deep neck design. With the dreamy outfit, Disha Patani paired her seemingly favourite black high heels.

