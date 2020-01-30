Disha Patani Reveals Her Favourite Scene From 'Malang', And It Is NOT The Kissing One!

Disha Patani is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Malang. The actor recently answered some questions on Google posed by her fans. Patani talked about her favourite scene in the movie, but it is not what you are expecting!

ALSO READ | Disha Patani's Sassy Boots' Wardrobe Will Leave You Green In Envy, See Pics

Disha's favourite scene from Malang

One of the questions asked on the Google Answers to Disha Patani was, "Which scene in Malang was the most fun to film?" To this, Disha answered that her most favourite fun scene in the movie was when she was shooting for the song Humraah. She talked about how she liked the water sports that she did in the song alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The song has Disha and Aditya jumping into the water from a tall hill. They also did surfing and subwing.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Or Kiara Advani: Who Slayed Thigh-high Slit Gown Better?

Three other questions were asked to Disha Patani. The first question asked to Patani was if she has any siblings. Disha answered with an affirmative and said that she has a brother and a sister. Another question asked to Disha was whether she has a tattoo. Disha said that she does not have any tattoos on her body.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Got Inspired By THIS Hollywood Film To Become An Actor

The last question asked to Disha was, "What's a movie you saw that changed your life?" Disha answered that the movie that changed her life was Avengers. The actor shared that it is just one of the best films ever.

The movie Malang is all set to release on February 7, 2020. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu alongside Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur and is directed by Mohit Suri.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani's Most Stylish Looks In Thigh-high Slit Dresses

ALSO READ | Disha Patani's NET WORTH And Her Luxury Cars Will Blow Your Mind - Details Inside

Image Courtesy: Disha Patani Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.