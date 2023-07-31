Disha Patani Turns Muse For Dolly J At Designer's India Couture Week Show

The India Couture Week is currently ongoing at the Taj Palace in Delhi. The 9-day long fashion gala which commenced on July 25 has seen several Indian fashion houses and couturiers display their latest pieces and lines in separate shows. Dolly J, who has had long-standing association with the event held a show on July 31. Actress Disha Patani turned muse for the designer.

3 things you need to know

The India Couture Week is organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Hyundai Motor India.

It commenced its calendar of events on July 25 and will hold shows right through August 2.

Several Bollywood stars have turned muses and showstoppers for the designers including names like Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor and Athiya Shetty.

Disha Patani turns muse for Dolly J

Dolly J's latest line displayed at India Couture Week is called Selene: Our Celestial Enchantress. Embodying the theme in the line's standout piece, Disha Patani walked the ramp as Dolly J's muse and showstopper in a shimmering lehenga set. The silver number made for a contemporary take on the lehenga silhouette.

(Disha Patani was the muse and showstopper for Dolly J's show at India Couture Week | Image: Twitter)

Disha turned out for the night in a bustier choli paired with a svelte lehenga featuring a thigh-high slit that gathered at the back much like a dupatta. The set featured silver embellishments throughout its volume, amply reflecting the inspiration for Dolly J's line. The silver embellishments on the lehenga skirt gave way to a lacy hem as it wrapped around Disha's legs.

India Couture Week has been a star-studded affair so far

The India Couture Week has seen several Bollywood celebrities turn muse and showstopper for the designers showcasing their work. The fashion gala opened with Kiara Advani turning muse for Falguni Shane Peacock. This was followed by Ranbir Kapoor doing the same for Kunal Rawal. Ananya Panday was the showstopper at Rimzim Dadu's debut show at ICW while Athiya Shetty turned showstopper for Anamika Khanna.