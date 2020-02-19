Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani Starrer 'Malang' To Get A Sequel; Director Confirms

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani recently showcased their chemistry and acting talents in the romantic action thriller movie, Malang. Malang was directed by Mohit Suri, who is more than happy with the film's performance at the box office. Recently, Mohit Suri had revealed that Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani would once again be starring in his upcoming film, Ek Villain 2. In his latest interview with a news organisation, the director has now stated that he might also make a sequel of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's Malang.

Mohit Suri says that "A sequel to Malang is definitely on the cards"

In an interview with a news organisation, Mohit Suri spoke about his experience of reuniting with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2. The director stated that Aditya Roy Kapur had evolved a lot in the last seven years. He added that if he had cast Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang seven years ago, the actor would not have been able to pull off the role.

Mohit Suri said that with the ups and downs Aditya Roy Kapur faced in the past few years, he sort of made a comeback with Malang. The director was also happy that he and Aditya Roy Kapur had a 100% success rate in both the films they worked in.

Further, Mohit Suri revealed what it was like working with Disha Patani. The Malang Director stated that Disha Patani was like the captain of a team who came in and did all the batting. She was quiet and shy and people thought that she did not have much to say. But just because she did not talk much, did not mean she was not listening. Mohit Suri added that Disha Patani was always listening and was aware of what was happening. Mohit also said that Disha Patani was the one who had been very positive about the film right from the start.

Finally, Mohit Suri was asked if he was planning to make a sequel to Malang. The director stated that a sequel to Malang was definitely on the cards but he could not confirm anything at the moment. As of now, Malang has already amassed over ₹69.27 crores at the domestic box office.

