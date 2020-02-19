Disha Patani Reveals 'Malang' Secrets From Sleepless Nights To Favourite Sports Adventure

Malang actor Disha Patani took to her Twitter a few days back and told her fans that she would be answering a few fun questions. She asked her fans to ask her questions with the hashtag ‘Ask Disha’ and she would reply to them. Fans took the opportunity to ask their favourite actor a few questions about her life, her film Malang, and more.

It has been reported that Disha Patani did all the sports scenes shown in the film - Malang by herself. She was asked by one of her fans which sport did she enjoy the most. Disha Patani replied that she enjoyed doing the Kite Surfing sport the most.

In another #AskDisha segment, one of Disha’s fans wanted to know how long she has gone on for with any sleep. Disha Patani revealed that she had gone one day without sleeping. However, she joked about not sleeping every day while shooting for Malang. She stated that while shooting for the film she went without sleep every day.

One day. But we shot for Malang everyday without sleep😴. Lol. #AskDisha https://t.co/oNvnNr7UvY — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) February 16, 2020

What's next for Disha Patani?

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The Mohit Suri directorial also starred Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. She was hugely acknowledged for her acting and her screen presence. In the coming future, she will be seen in the Prabhu Deva directorial and Salman Khan starrer Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie will also star Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

