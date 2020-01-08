The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Disha Patani's Corset Looks Will Give You Some Major Style Goals

Bollywood News

Disha Patani is noted for her fashion sense and style. Let’s take a look at some of her looks in a corset. Here are Disha Patani's photos you must check out.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
disha patani

Disha Patani is known for her stunning looks and modelling skills. After making her debut in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, she instantly became popular. Since then, she has worked in several popular movies and with various actors. The actor is currently preparing for her upcoming movies Malang and Radhe

Also read: Disha Patani Dazzles Sporting A Sparkly Pink Eye Makeup; See Pic

Disha has always served fans with some of the greatest looks. The actor does this without breaking a sweat and this is exactly why she is popular. Let’s take a look at some of her looks in a corset. Below are the pictures of Disha Patani rocking a corset from the actor's social media. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

In these pictures, you can see Disha serving some of her best looks effortlessly. The Baaghi actor is slick when it comes to donning corsets. Here are some more pictures of the actor in a corset.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Also read:  Disha Patani Knows How To Style These Elegant Dresses Just Right; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

The actor is known for giving her fans her best looks. She blends fashion with her own unique style and that is the reason why she is not just a model or an actor. It is the way she carries herself which is among her most unique features.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on



 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GEHLOT EXPRESSES GRIEF OVER CRASH
RASHID KHAN PICKS A BBL HAT-TRICK
UIA MAKES BIG REVELATION
SIRSA PRAYS FOR PEACE AND HUMANITY
BHARAT BANDH LIVE UPDATES
NETANYAHU: ISRAEL BACKS US