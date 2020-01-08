The Debate
Disha Patani Knows How To Style These Elegant Dresses Just Right; See Pics

Bollywood News

Disha Patani has never ceased to amaze her audience with her beautiful looks. Disha Patani's photos have given us some major style goals. Read on to know.

disha patani

Disha Patani never fails to surprise all her fans with her back-to-back stylish and classy avatars. From sporting the hottest athleisure outfits to rocking in the most stylish summer outfits, Disha Patani is totally a roll-on.

Currently, the fans are admiring her hot summer floral printed fashion as well as short smoky dresses. The actor is definitely one of the proud owners of some of the best dresses in b-town. Take a look at all the times Disha Patani showed us how to style a dress.

Disha Patanis' inspired dress styles

Army green dress

The classic army green colour will never go out of fashion. Disha Patni has donned an army green coloured ensemble in this look. She has paired the beautiful silky dress with rings and bracelets. The dainty accessories and simple hairstyle compliment her look. This is a perfect way to style your dress for the upcoming summer parties.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 

All about embellishments

The actor was recently seen to be sporting a green coloured embellished thigh-slit dress. She completed her beautiful look with transparent strappy heels. She opted for a side-parted curly hairdo. Disha opted for a smoky-eyed makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 

Opt for feather prints dress

You must have tried on cheetah and zebra print dresses, but this feather print dress of Disha is yet another way to style your dress. She opted for pinkish-red dress with delicate feather print. This makes for an ideal dress, especially during the summers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 

Head to your night party in short smoky dress

The Bollywood actor glammed her look in this glittery short smoky dress. She styled her embellished dress with glittery hip-hop shoes. She went for cascading curls and tied her hair in a pony style and completed her look with minimal makeup. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 

Mediterranean styled dress

Disha Patani donned white and blue floral printed dress. The dress is inspired by the typical Mediterranean tiles which are famous in the home decor market. She completed her look by wearing long earrings and layered hairstyle. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 

