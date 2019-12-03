Disha Patani's Lit Comment On Tiger Shroff's Latest Picture Grabs The Spotlight

With a following of 27.5 million, Disha Patani is among the most popular young stars on Instagram at the moment. Her handle is filled with posts about her professional ventures, endorsements, workout, dance, stylish appearances or those in a swimsuit or lingerie. While Disha’s followers can claim to know most of the aspects of the actor’s life, one aspect that she very consciously avoids posting on social media is her personal life. Her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff very rarely features on her Instagram profile, and that’s also the case with her family. However, the actress recently took to Instagram and commented on Tiger Shroff's picture. "Body on", read a comment. See it below-

READ: Disha Patani & Siblings Bring Their Pouting A-game As They Celebrate 'Cutie Dubbu's B'day

Disha Patani comments on Tiger Shroff's picture:

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been rumoured to be a couple ever since they shot for the music video Befikra. They later did their first film together Baaghi 2. While the movie turned out to be a success, the alleged couple kept the spotlight on them even after the release with regular ‘dates’ and holidays together. They, however, have not done another movie since then. On the professional front, Disha featured in Bharat earlier this year. She now has movies like Malang, KTina, and Radhe up for release.

READ: Disha Patani Has A Gala Time On 'mini Vacation'; Tiger Shroff's Mother, Sister Comment

READ: Disha Patani & Siblings Bring Their Pouting A-game As They Celebrate 'Cutie Dubbu's B'day

On the professional front:

Disha Patani is gearing for three releases. Her first release would be Malang, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The romantic movie is hitting the theatres on Valentine’s Day. It has been directed by Mohit Suri. Among her recently signed films, is the biggie Radhe opposite Salman Khan. The action drama will hit the theatres on Eid next year. It is being directed b Prabhudeva. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star will also star in KTina, a film where she reportedly plays a character modelled on Ekta Kapoor. The movie is being directed by Ashima Chibber. Her look with many rings had gone viral then.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.