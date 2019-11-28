Disha Patani Has A Gala Time On 'mini Vacation'; Tiger Shroff's Mother, Sister Comment

With three films up for release in the next few months, Disha Patani is arguably in the busiest phase of her career. Amid the back-to-back shoots, it seems she felt the need to chill, and decided to gift herself a vacation. While the Baaghi 2 star has tried to keep the location under wraps, she seems to be living it up on her ‘mini vacation’. Disha seems to have enjoyed a spiritual experience, as well as she chilled by the pool. The family of her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, felt she looked ‘cutie’ as well as ravishing.

‘Mini vacation’

Disha Patani late on Wednesday shared videos on her Instagram stories, where she informed her fans about her ‘mini vacation’. The actor shared snaps and videos from the flight, after her arrival at the destination and trip from the airport. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star seems to have visited a monastery, from the pictures she posted. She is seen giving a wide smile as she posed in a light green crop top and floral print skirt. She only used an emoji of a rose for the snap. Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff commented, “Cutie” along with a heart emoji.

Later, in a monochrome snap, Disha is seen posing at the pool in a swimsuit. Again, she only used an emoji for it, of a butterfly. While the post generated over a million likes in two hours, it was Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff who summed up what her fans and netizens might have thought about the picture. Krishna wrote, “Daaaamn” along with a flame emoji. While Tiger Shroff’s family expressed their thoughts on the vacation, fans of Tiger-Disha would definitely be excited to know what the War actor has to say about it.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been rumoured to be a couple ever since they shot for the music video Befikra. They later did their first film together Baaghi 2. While the movie turned out to be a success, the alleged couple kept the spotlight on them even after the release with regular ‘dates’ and holidays together. They, however, have not done another movie since then. On the professional front, Disha featured in Bharat earlier this year. She now has movies like Malang, KTina and Radhe up for release.

