Disha Patani's Vacation Outfits Will Help You Nail The Perfect Holiday Look

Bollywood actress Disha Patani made her debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story starring alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor is quite active on social media and often posts pictures from her trips and promotions and more to keep her fans updated about her life.

Disha is often admired for her outfit choices and fashion sense. From casual to traditional to formal, Patani pulls off almost all kinds of style. Here are a few times the star gave her fans the perfect holiday outfits.

Disha Patani's Holiday outfits to add to your Wardrobe

The star recently posted a picture of herself in a pretty yellow sundress. With a tie-dye leafy print all over the dress, it had a knee-length fit. With a side slit on a side, the dress had a singlet sleeve style. Pairing them up with white sneakers, the actor chose to leave her hair open for this one.

In another one of her holiday pictures, Patani was seen fashioned a pretty two-piece outfit. Wearing a front knot cropped yellow top, she paired the look with a printed pink skirt. The top had a frilled design with capped sleeves and she chose an open hair look for this one. Pairing the outfit with white sneakers, she accessorised the look with a white sling bag.

In another, the Baaghi star fashioned a red sweater top with a pair of black jeans. The full-sleeved top had body fit design with over-sized sleeves. She completed the look with open hair, a pair of black boots, and a red sling bag.

For another one of her holiday outfits, the star donned a white top with a pair of utility pants. The top had a full-sleeved bodycon design, while the utility pants were cream in colour. She complimented the look with a white sling bag and a pair of black boots. The actor chose to leave her hair open for this one.

For a look that leaned more on the casual side, the star fashioned a grey sweater top with a pair of blue jeans. The full-sleeved top had a self-striped design. She completed the look with an open-hair look and a pair of white sneakers.

The star is currently awaiting the release of her next, Malang. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and Patani will be seen alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor. The film is set to hit the screens on February 7, 2020.

