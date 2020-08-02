'Disha Salian Death Must Be Investigated': Garewal As She Demands CBI Probe In SSR's Case

Simi Garewal on Saturday took to her Twitter handle to demand CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She raised questions on Disha Salian, Sushant's former manager's death, and wrote, 'Why was the investigation ignored'. Disha allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the high-rise building in Malad area on June 8, and Sushant died by suicide on June 14.

Simi wrote, "#DishaSalian death must be investigated. Why was it ignored?? It will reveal the truth of the conspiracy linked to the murder of #SSR. #CBIforShushant MUST investigate. We demand the truth. We can’t be stopped now." [sic]

ALSO READ | Phone call to Mumbai police officer preceded Disha Salian's case folder being deleted

Complaint filed by Sushant's father KK Singh mentions, "On June 8 night, Sushant’s secretary Disha committed suicide. Rhea had appointed her as Sushant’s secretary. Later, Rhea blocked Sushant’s number on her cell. Sushant was afraid that Rhea could have made him responsible for his manager’s suicide as she had threatened to frame him in the secretary’s suicide case." Bihar Police filed an FIR on the basis of KK Singh's complaint.

The Bihar Police team, which is in Mumbai to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, will now also probe the case of alleged suicide of the actor's former manager Disha Salian, a police official said on Sunday. "We are going to investigate the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian, and will also question his friend Siddharth Pithani, who was staying with the actor for the past one year," Inspector General of Police (Patna zone) Sanjay Singh told PTI.

Disha Salian death case folder 'inadvertently deleted' by Mumbai Police amid Sushant probe

In an absolutely jawdropping development, sources have revealed that the folder with details of Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian's suicide investigation has been mistakenly deleted. The update comes after the team of Bihar Police in Mumbai requested the city police to provide details of their investigation into Salian's alleged suicide on June 9, five days before Sushant's death. Bihar Police sources have confirmed that the folder containing details of Mumbai Police's probe into Disha's suicide has now been deleted "by mistake".

ALSO READ | Sushant feared being implicated in Disha Salian's death; Rhea had appointed her: Lawyer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.