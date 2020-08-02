Phone Call To Mumbai Police Officer Preceded Disha Salian's Case Folder Being Deleted

Shortly after it was revealed that the Mumbai Police had 'inadvertently' deleted files pertaining to the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian, sources told Republic TV that while the Mumbai Police was initially cooperating with their counterparts from Bihar, things changed after the investigating officer received a call.

Sources within the Bihar Police revealed that on Saturday night, the Bihar Police team went to Malwani Police Station to enquire about Disha Salian's suicide case. At the Malwani Police station, the Mumbai Police investigating officer was cooperative and shared details pertaining to the investigation into Disha Salian's death by alleged suicide. However, things took a turn after the Mumbai Police's investigating officer received 'a phone call.'

After this alleged mysterious phone call, the Mumbai police officer told the team from Bihar that the folder containing details of Disha had been 'inadvertently deleted' and that they could not find it. The Bihar Police then offered to help the Mumbai Police in retrieving the deleted files, however, the investigation officer refused to hand over his laptop to them.

The update comes after the team of Bihar Police in Mumbai requested the city police to provide details of their investigation into Salian's alleged suicide on June 9, five days before Sushant's death. The Bihar Police which has sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to investigate into the late actor's death had demanded that Disha Salian's case be reopened for them to understand the possible connection between the two deaths.

As per the latest reports, the Bihar Police will try to record the statement of Disha's family members and also find the key maker who opened the door of Sushant's room, the day he was found hanging from his Bandra residence.

