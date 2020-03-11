Disney's Jungle Cruise Trailer Teams Dwyane Johnson & Emily Blunt For An Action-adventure

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt starrer Jungle Cruise has reportedly been one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Jungle Cruise is a well-known ride at Disneyland which now has its very own feature-length film with some of the biggest Hollywood stars. The second trailer for Disney's Jungle Cruise film was released recently and has received an uproar of praise from Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's fans around the world. Check out the trailer below -

Also read: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt mock each other in fake 'Jungle Cruise' posters

Disney's Jungle Cruise trailer

Emily Blunt, myself & our entire JUNGLE CRUISE family, invite you on the adventure of a lifetime.

Enjoy our new world premiere of trailer #2. @JUNGLECRUISE @SevenBucksProd@DisneyStudios

JULY 24th 🚢🗺🌴🐍🐆🥃 pic.twitter.com/2aFfuXCQSy — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 10, 2020

Dwayne Johnson will be seen portraying the role of a riverboat captain named Frank. On the other hand, Emily Blunt will be playing the character of a scientist named Lily. The trailer for Disney's Jungle Cruise showcased both the pivotal characters embarking on an adventure in the dense Amazon forest.

Also read: Jungle Cruise: Disney's newest film is more than a jungle expedition

Emily Blunt's character will be on the hunt to find a secret tree which consists of magical healing powers. Dwayne Johnson's Captain Frank will accompany Emily Blunt's character Lily and help her navigate through the dangerous course of the unchartered Amazon forest. Besides the dangerous obstacles like deadly piranhas and an angry jaguar, as showcased in the trailer, both lead characters will face actor Jesse Plemons as the ultimate villain.

Also read: Disney's Jungle Cruise trailer: The Rock & Emily Blunt set out on a wild ride

Disney's Jungle Cruise is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra who has previously directed films like The Commuter and The Shallows. The film is penned down by Michael Green (Logan, Murder on the Orient Express), Glenn Ficarra (Bad Santa) and John Requa (Focus, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot). Disney's Jungle Cruise is set to release on July 24, 2020.

Also read: Disney's Jungle Cruise trailer promises a thrilling ride with Dwayne Johnson

As the ol’ Hank Williams Sr classic, “You Win Again” plays...

I tried to one up my costar with my version of our @JungleCruise poster.. til she came over the top with a monster dunk.

Actual poster (and new trailer) drops tomorrow. #shewinsagain #junglecruise 🚢🗺🌴🐍🐆 pic.twitter.com/33ZY83ILMX — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 9, 2020

Also read: Dwayne Johnson Shares His Heartwarming Experience While Filming 'Jungle Cruise'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.