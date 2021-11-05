Diwali 2021: A Look At Bollywood's Newly Wed Couples' Festival Celebrations

The spirit of Diwali has taken over the country as netizen immerse themselves in the celebration of light and love. Although the prevailing conditions of the pandemic have limited netizens to a small gathering, it has not succeeded in dampening the celebratory mood of people as families dive into the festivities.

Similarly, Bollywood's couples also celebrated their first Diwali together after officially tying the knot.

Diwali 2021: Bollywood newlywed couples' Diwali

1. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

The couple got married on June 4 in Himachal Pradesh in an intimate wedding ceremony. Sharing a glimpse into their first Diwali celebration together along with their family, Yami extended Diwali wishes to her followers by writing, ''Every year, Diwali brings new memories and new beginnings. Happy Chhoti Diwali to you and your family. Wish you a year full of happiness, health and success!''

2. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Actor Dia Mirza married Vaibhav Rekhi on 15 February 2021 and welcomed their first child together in May. She shared a picture of her Diwali celebration with her husband by writing, ''Happy Diwali from our family to yours 🪔 May darkness be dispelled by the light of love, kindness, peace and wisdom 💛🤗' (sic)'

3. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on 24 January 2021. The couple was spotted in Mumbai together in ethnic attire for a Diwali celebration with their family.

4. Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal

Singer Aditya Narayan officially tied the knot with Shweta Agarwal on December 1 last year. The singer took to his Instagram to share a glimpse into his Diwali celebration with his wife and family. He took this opportunity to thank the loved ones in his life and extend wishes to his fans.

5. Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh Pathak

Choreographer and actor Punit Pathak enjoyed the festival of lights with his wife Nidhi Moony Singh Pathak by visiting his mentor Remo D'Souza's house. The duo got married on December 11 last year. He took to his Instagram to share a selfie with Remo and his wife and wrote, ''Thank you Remo Sir and Lizelle Ma’am for opening your heart and house for all of us. We had a wonderful time last night. Best times with best people !!! (sic)''

(Image: @diamirzaofficial/@yamigautam/Instagram)