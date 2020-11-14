Diwali marked with fanfare by Bollywood; stars convey greetings, gather for celebrations

COVID-19 might have affected events around the world, but the festive spirit, though milder, could not be dampened on the occasion of Diwali. As the festival of lights was celebrated across the nation, even stars of the film industry conveyed their greetings. Many of them also gathered to celebrate the occasion together.

Bollywood stars celebrate Diwali

Numerous stars had gathered to celebate Diwali at Ekta Kapoor’s house on Thursday. A day later, Siddhanth Chaturvedi turned host. His co-stars, Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday from an upcoming film were the guests at the celebration.

The director of the film Shakun Batra was also present, and Ananya’s Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter too joined in the bash.

Alia Bhatt also hosted a bash at her residence, and Aditya Roy Kapur was snapped upon arrival at the venue.

Sophie Choudry and Karan Tacker were clicked at Manish Malhotra’s residence for Diwali celebrations.



Numerous other stars like Adnan Sami, Kunal Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Madhur Bhandarkar, Asha Bhosle, Abhishek Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Kiara Advani, Emrnaan Hashmi, Ali Fazal conveyed their greetings on the occasion. They wished peace, happiness and good health to their fans and followers in times of COVID.

Happy Diwali âœ¨ ðŸ¤— May God bless you and your family with health, happiness, love and light! ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ’« — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) November 14, 2020

Wishing all of you & your dear families a very Happy & Safe Diwali with love & good health! âœ¨ #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/XlJiXr18tn — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) November 14, 2020

Happy Diwali to everyone ðŸª”ðŸª” . COVID is still very much a reality so we all need to be more responsible this year . Stay safe and take care pic.twitter.com/LlSM98yyF5 — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) November 14, 2020

Let's celebrate the auspicious occasion of Deepawali by offering prayers & respect to God & seek blessings from our elders. May peace, prosperity, harmony, success, happiness & good fortune spread into our lives. Happy Diwali! pic.twitter.com/9g725y2bkp — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 14, 2020

Wish you all a very happy, healthy, peaceful and safe Diwali. ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸª” — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 14, 2020

A very Happy Diwali to all of you ðŸª”

May all your fears worries and troubles disappear in the bright light of love compassion kindness and happiness. Wishing all of you a joyous and prosperous Diwali pic.twitter.com/iCNg84SQ83 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) November 14, 2020

Make someone’s Diwali Happy, that’s the best way to wish Happy Diwali ðŸª” — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 14, 2020

May the divine light of Diwali shine with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health in your life. #HappyDiwali

à¤¦à¥€à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤²à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚à¥¤ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/hw1ZpqZZYA — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 14, 2020

Anupam Kher was among the stars who conveyed his greetings for the occasion. The veteran actor also had a special message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was celebrating Diwali with the Armed Forces in Rajasthan. He higlighted how the leader had celebrated Diwali with the Armed Forces every year and conveyed his gratitude.

à¤†à¤¦à¤°à¤£à¥€à¤¯ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤®à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ @narendramodi à¤œà¥€à¥¤ !à¤†à¤ªà¤¨à¥‡ à¤¹à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤œà¤µà¤¾à¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤—à¥à¤œà¤¼à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤§à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¤µà¤¾à¤¦à¥¤à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤­à¥ à¤†à¤ª à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¤®à¥‡à¤¶à¤¾ à¤°à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤•à¤°à¥‡à¤‚! à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‹ à¤­à¥€ à¤¦à¥€à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤²à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤!! à¤œà¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥¤ ðŸ™ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³

2014 : Siachen

2015 : Amritsar

2016 : Lahaul Spiti

2017 : Gurez

2018 : Chamoli

2019 : Rajouri

2020 : Jaisalmer pic.twitter.com/mOfmL8Pb20 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 14, 2020

Diwali 2020

Diwali is marked by lighting of diyas, lights, bursting of firecrackers and religious rituals. However, some states have limited or prohibited firecrackers due to the chances of it affecting the battle against coronavirus.

Saturday marked Laxmi Pooja, where citizens perform rituals at their homes and offices. On Friday, Dhanteras was celebrated where people wish prosperity and purchase gold and other valuables. Hindus also celebrate New Year during Diwali.

