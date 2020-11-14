Diwali 2020: UAE Crown Prince Extends Greetings In Hindi, Wishes For Prosperity & Progress

In an unusual post in Devanagari script, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, on November 14, extended his greetings to India on the occasion of Diwali. Hailing it as “Festival of Lights”, the monarch “congratulated” thousands of people who celebrate the festival across the globe. In his Twitter post, he also wished "prosperity and progress” to all those who celebrate the festival.

रोशनी के त्योहार दिवाली के अवसर पर हम दुनिया भर में इसका जश्न मनाने वालों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई देते हैं, साथ ही उनकी समृद्धि व प्रगति की कामना करते हैं। — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) November 13, 2020

Read: Diwali: Delhi's Air Quality Very Poor, Likely To Become 'severe' By Night

Read: Uttar Pradesh Govt's Website To Celebrate Virtual Deepotsav Crashes On Diwali Eve

Diwali at Downing Street

While people not only in India but also abroad are bringing in the festivities of Diwali, the celebrations this year have largely been scaled down by the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, UK Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak was spotted lighting diyas at his official residence in London. The Indian origin minister, who has occasionally been filmed using Hindi and Punjabi words, was seen coming out of Number 11 on the Downing Street and placing earthen lamps outside his door. A 50-second video clip of the same was shared on Twitter by Indians in London Group.

Read: Israeli Embassy Hosts Virtual Diwali Celebration With Spectacular Performances By Singers

Read: Rishi Sunak Lights Diwali Diya At Downing Street For First Time In British History | WATCH

Diwali or the "Dipavali" is one of the major festivals in India. The Happy Diwali 2020 celebration is all about lights and the victory of good over evil. So, before you ring in the celebration for Diwali 2020, revisit the significance and history of this festival of lights.

Diwali Significance

Diwali is celebrated on the fifteenth day of the Hindu calendar month 'Kartik'. The festival starts a day earlier and continues for a total of four days. The history of this festival of lights can be traced to the Hindu Puranas and holy texts.

But, Diwali is not only auspicious to Hindus. Jains celebrate this day as an auspicious day as on this day, Mahavira attained Nirvana. Buddhists also celebrate this day with equal zeal. It is believed that Ashoka the Great become a devoted Buddhist on this day and became a strong follower of peace and “Dhamma”. Sikhs celebrate this day as the day of their sixth Guru Hargobind Sahib’s release from Mughal emperor Jahangir's prison. Hence, as you can see, each region and religion of India has its own Diwali significance, and they celebrate the festival in their own way.