'One Of The Greatest Tragedies In Recent Times': Farhan Akhtar On Sushant Singh's Demise

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide triggered intense conversations and debates around 'nepotism' in the Indian film industry. Talking to a leading publication, Farhan Akhtar said that Sushant's death is one of the 'greatest tragedies' he can possibly think of in recent times.

Akhtar said that it is infuriating what followed next — a 'circus'. While Akhtar reiterated that these absurd times demand 'kindness', 'inclusivity', 'awareness', he is disappointed to see that people are 'holding swords out or a shield'. He urged everyone to let some time pass and give his family an 'opportunity to breathe'.

Talking about the ongoing 'Insider Vs Outsider' debate, Akhtar in a conversation with the leading publication said that the industry has a 'healthy mix of everything'. He doesn't believe that all outsiders are treated badly and also doesn't believe that insiders are unwelcoming.

Concluding his thought on the 'privilege club' that the industry holds, Farhan confessed that he has seen that people only stick to people who are successful, and that is the truth, he said. He further added that once the same people are not successful, it is only their closest friends that stand by them.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Shanoo Sharma snapped at police station for questioning

On Sushant's demise, Farhan penned a poem and wrote, "Sleep my brother Sleep. Let the vultures gather and the crocodiles weep, let the circus performers juggle, contort, bow and leap. Let the shrill get higher let the darkness in the hearts of men get deep. Sleep my brother sleep. RIP Sushant." [sic]

Family Statement on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The world's Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us. He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars. We can't bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn't get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn't see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn't hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled. He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you for showering our Gulshan with so much love. To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart - cinema, science and sports. His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna, will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive. We once again, thank you all for the thoughts and prayers."

Sushant Singh Rajput said 'No' to Yash Raj Films, reveals close friend Vikas Guppta

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.