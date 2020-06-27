Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Shanoo Sharma snapped at police station for questioning

Mumbai Police continued to question more celebrities in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The latest was Shanoo Sharma, the casting director at Yash Raj Films. Wearing a mask, she was snapped at the Bandra police station in Mumbai on Saturday, where many other celebrities have been spotted recently to record their statements.

Shanoo is one of the most popular casting directors of the film industry. Known for spotting the major names that Yash Raj Films has launched in the last few years like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and others, Shanoo is a well-known face in industry circles.

Yash Raj Films has been part of the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Earlier, the production house was asked to submit its contract copy with Sushant, which the banner obliged. On Saturday, Aashish Singh, who used to work with YRF before joining Netflix as Director-Original Films in 2019, was also spotted at the police station.

Mumbai police questioned Aashish Singh, Director-Original Films at Netflix in connection with #SushantSingRajput's death case. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/AW2H3TRcgr — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

Sushant had featured in Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy for the banner, after reportedly signing a three-film deal. However, Shekhar Kapur’s Paani got shelved and Sushant then refused Aurangzeb.

Mumbai Police is investigating the angle of Sushant allegedly being ousted from films and reportedly ‘boycotted’ by the industry bigwigs.

Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Dil Bechara-Sushant’s last film director Mukesh Chhabra, friend Siddharth Pitani, Sushant’s father have been some of the other names to have been questioned by Mumbai Police. Meanwhile, as netizens and many leaders have called for a CBI probe in the matter, the police ruled out foul play and cited ‘asphyxia due to hanging’ as the reason for his death, that took place at his Bandra home on June 14.

