'Do You Do Drugs,' Fan Asks Yami Gautam; Actor Replies

Amid the ongoing drug probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau, a fan during a 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter asked Yami Gautam if she consumes drugs. Yami within no time replied to the user and denied taking any sort of drugs and asserted that she is 'totally against it'.

“#AskYG @yamigautam do you do drugs? I know it is very stupid to ask this question on open platform, but if you do it will be heartbreak for me! Say no for your fans sake," user asked. To this, Yami responded and wrote, "No, I don’t! Strictly against it! Say no to drugs," [sic]

No, I don’t ! Strictly against it ! Say no to drugs https://t.co/q3VYieP76f — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) October 10, 2020

No clean chit to any celebs interrogated so far: NCB sources

NCB DG Rakesh Asthana who flew in Mumbai from Delhi last month, held a meeting with several officers including Sameer Wankhede and Deputy Director KPS Malhotra, and was briefed on the two drug cases — the central anti-drug agency had registered last month. According to the sources, there was a discussion about Karan Johar's 2019 party video was well. Also, NCB sources said that no clean chit has been given to any of the celebrities who were interrogated by the agency on September 26. Moreover, 20 high profile drug peddlers are under the lens of the NCB, sources said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have recorded statements of actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. Top sources had informed Republic Media Network that NCB teams led by Deputy Director KPS Malhotra, Sameer Wankhede and Ashok Jain will now prepare a detailed report which will include every aspect of the investigation into the alleged drug network in Mumbai. Sources have told Republic that the NCB team is of the opinion that the actors were 'fully prepared for the questioning'.

According to top sources in the NCB, in a late-night meeting, Asthana has given a time-frame of six months to file a chargesheet in the case. Sources said that DG Asthana has given a green signal to the NCB teams to go for a crackdown on the drug nexus.

Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam's on-screen chemistry is unmissable in 'Rubaru'

'Ginny weds Sunny' cast including Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey play Antakshari

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.