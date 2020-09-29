'Ginny Weds Sunny' Cast Including Yami Gautam And Vikrant Massey Play Antakshari

Ginny Weds Sunny is all set to release on Netflix on October 09, 2020. The movie was originally meant to premiere in theatres but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the movie is nearing its release, the cast is busy promoting it on their social media. Recently, Yami Gautam and the rest of the main cast of Ginny Weds Sunny featured together on an online podcast in which they played Antakshari together.

Above is the video of Yami Gautam and the Ginny weds Sunny cast playing a game of Antakshari. In the caption for the video, Yami Gautam claimed that everyone in the game was a cheater, but she still had fun playing with them. She then revealed that her next movie will premiere on Netflix on October 09, 2020. Yami Gautam also shared that the full music album for the movie was now available on Sony Music India.

The Ginny weds Sunny cast sung songs from the movie that were recently released by the makers. One of the songs that they sang during the Antakshari competition was Mika's Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, which is a dance number from Ginny weds Sunny's music album. Other songs from the movie are LOL, Phir Chala, Phoonk Phoonk, and Rubaru.

Ginny Weds Sunny will feature Yami Gautam in the lead role of Ginny Gill. Meanwhile, actor Vikrant Massey will play the role of the male romantic lead Sunny Malhotra. The movie will also feature Mansi Sharma, Suhail Nayyar, Rajiv Gupta, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and Mazel Vyas in prominent supporting roles.

Ginny Weds Sunny is the directorial debut of filmmaker Puneet Khanna. The movie is produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production. Payal Dev, Gaurav Chatterji, and Jaan Nissar Lone will provide the music for the film. Ginny Weds Sunny will be a lighthearted story about a girl named Ginny who meets a man named Sunny for an arranged marriage. However, Ginny rejects Sunny and refuses to tie the knot. The film will then showcase how Sunny wins Ginny's heart.

[promo source: Yami Gautam Instagram]

