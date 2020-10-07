Vikrant Massey And Yami Gautam's On-screen Chemistry Is Unmissable In 'Rubaru'

Actors Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey's upcoming romantic-comedy Ginny Weds Sunny has been garnering heaps of praise and love from fans and viewers. The duo has been making headlines for their upcoming films and fans have been going all gaga over every news of the film. And now the makers have recently unveiled the latest music video from the film titled Rubaru.

In the music video, Vikrant Massey is seen trying very hard to win Yami Gautam’s heart. However, Yami, on the other hand, is also seen teasing Vikrant with her actions which make him fall in love with her even more. The track, Rubaru, is a soulful romantic song, with some good beats that will leave fans humming the tune of it.

The video begins with Vikrant telling Yami about him knowing how much she likes him and then tells her to marry him as soon as possible and Yami is seen blushing over his statement. And soon after that, the video goes on to show glimpses of them having fun with their friends and also trying to get closer with every move. The duo's rapport is sure to leave fans in 'awe'.

In the first video, Vikrant is seen taking care and giving hints about his love for Yami. While she seems to be a little haphazard and always goes to a corner to be by herself. In one of the scenes, Vikrant is seen giving a t-shirt to Yami that says “Too hot to handle” and soon the next when they head out, Yami is seen wearing that t-shirt and smiles and Vikrant. The actor immediately jumps with so much of happiness and joy that he goes on give a tight hug to his friend leaving him in shock.

Towards the end of the video, Yami also goes on to express her feelings through her actions. Vikrant, on the other hand, feels good about it and the duo then spend time and bond together. The video ends with Vikrant pulling Yami closer to her as they go on to spend some quality time together. Vikrant and Yami have been stealing the hearts of fans with their flawless expressions. Watch the video below.

