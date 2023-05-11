Do You Know Raghav Chadha And His Engagement Outfit Designer Are Connected?

Raghav Chadha and Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra are set to get engaged on May 13, as per reports. Pawan Sachdeva recently spilt the beans on the outfit that Raghav Chadha will be wearing at the event. That has led many to wonder how the ace designer is connected to the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

Pawan Sachdeva is the maternal uncle of Raghav Chadha. Sachdeva is also one of the most prominent designers in India. While the two have not been frequently seen together in the past, the appeared toghether during the Lakme Fashion Week show in 2022.

Raghav Chadha took to Instagram on March 28, 2022, to showcase his look during his ramp walk at the fashion event. In the caption, he said that he “Walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2022 for my maternal uncle (Mama), fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva”. He also shared a video of himself on the ramp at the event in a black leathery outfit. Subsequently, he also walked alongside his uncle at Lakme Fashion Week 2022. Check out the clip below.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s relationship

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were first spotted together in March 2023 on a dinner date at a Mumbai restaurant. Since then, they’ve been spotted together at airports while entering or exiting together. They also recently attended an IPL match together. While both Parineeti and Raghav have been asked about their relationship several times, they have never publicly admitted to it.

Reportedly, they met in London while attending a young achiever’s award event, and have been friends for years. Detailed reports of their engagement have also been making rounds on social media, discussing what the couple will be wearing. The reported venue for their wedding is said to be the Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, New Delhi.