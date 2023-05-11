Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha To Wear THESE Designer Outfits On Engagement Day?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to take their relationship to the next step by getting engaged. As per reports, the couple will get engaged in an intimate yet traditional ceremony on May 13. The news of what the couple will be wearing on D-day has been doing rounds on the Internet.

Hindustan Times has reported that for the event, Parineeti will wear couture designed by Manish Malhotra. It is being reported that she will don a traditional Indian look for the day. Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha will wear an outfit designed by his uncle and designer, Pawan Sachdeva.

Raghav Chadha will reportedly wear a mid-thigh ivory-coloured achkan. The pure khadi-silk outfit will be teamed with matching ivory pants. He will layer his outfit with a matching kurta with embroidered pockets and cuffs. The outfit has been designed keeping in mind Raghav’s minimal taste.

Raghav-Parineeti to wear colour-coordinated outfits

It is also being reported that Parineeti and Raghav will wear colour-coordinated outfits for the evening function. Reportedly, the engagement ceremony will be held at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, New Delhi. The guest list for the ceremony has been kept limited to close friends and family only.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha relationship

Parineeti and Raghav have been making headlines owing to their several public appearances together. From restaurants and airports to IPL matches and cafes, the couple has been clicked entering and exiting various venues together. The rumour of them being together first surfaced on March 23, when they were spotted together on a dinner date in Mumbai.

Parineeti Chopra sparked engagement rumours previously when she was clicked at the airport and fans spotted a wedding ring on her finger. She later attended the PBKs vs MI IPL match on May 3 with Raghav Chadha. As fans spotted the couple together, chants of ‘Parineeti bhabhi zindabad’ echoed in the stadium.