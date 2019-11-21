Dolly Singh: Some Of The Fashion Blogger's Most Iconic Traditional Outfits

Dolly Singh is a fashion blogger and social media influencer. She has rocked social media with her fashion trends, vine videos and other funny content. Dolly Singh is working as an artist at a leading media company. Her Instagram is bombarded with her fashion trends and funny vines. Apart from her social media appearance, the young star is also a YouTuber. Her YouTube channel is promptly called Dolly Singh and has over 216k subscribers. Here are some of Dolly Singh's best traditional outfits to take cues from for this wedding season.

Dolly Singh's traditional outfits and looks

Talking about dressing formally, traditional sarees are also a perfect piece to wear. In this picture, Dolly paired a classic silk saree with a blunt black blazer. Singh wore the blazer to give her outfit a formal and sophisticated look. She appeared in a brown strip blouse, which looked elegant and formal.

In this post, Dolly Singh shared a winter saree picture. She wore a pink Banarasi saree. Dolly paired the classic saree with a fullhanded and closed neck black blouse. She picked up a long golden jhumkas.

If you are looking for a traditional wedding dress, have a look at Dolly Singh's diamond white lehenga. She appeared at the event wearing a silver blouse with plain white lehenga. However, the show was stolen by her dupatta, with diamond work craft. In jewellery selection, Dolly paired an elegant diamond necklace that looks perfect.

