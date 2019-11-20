Katrina Kaif: When The Actor Amped Up The Fashion Quotient In Traditional Sarees

Katrina Kaif, who last graced the big screen with Bharat, is famous for her stellar onscreen performances and flamboyant personality. Apart from her dancing skills, actor Katrina Kaif is adored for her bold fashion statements and brave choices. From donning western off-shoulder mini dresses to traditional Indian lehenga, Katrina has time and again proved her love for fashion, impressing masses across the country. Here are a few times when the actor amped up the style quotient in sarees.

Katrina Kaif’s saree looks

Recently, Katrina Kaif donned a hand-painted bright mandarin saree for a promotional event. Designed by Tarun Tahiliani, Katrina impressed fashion enthusiasts across the country, as the actor chose to keep her look simple, yet stunning.

Katrina Kaif stunned in a lemon-yellow coloured with a puffed-up blouse, as the actor shared her first look from her film Bharat on Instagram. With a curly hairdo and a bindi, she gave a retro vibe.

Next, is an elegant blue saree she sported at the launch of a jewellery store. Designed by Tarun Tahiliani, the actor teamed her look with heavy jewellery.

Recently, Katrina Kaif gave some serious summer vibes, as she went for a floral printed saree. Designed by Sabyasachi, the actor complemented her look with a sequin black bead-studded blouse.

What's next for Katrina Kaif?

Katrina Kaif will be seen next in her upcoming cop-drama Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming sequel, Bang Bang Reloaded. Reportedly Kaif will also be seen opposite Salman Khan in the third franchise of the hit film, Tiger Zinda Hai.

