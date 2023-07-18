Jee Le Zaraa Director Comments On Katrina Kaif's Post Amid Rumours Of Casting Overhaul

Katrina Kaif will be seen next in the film Merry Christmas. The actress took to her social media to announce the movie on July 17. Ace director and good friend of the actor Farhan Akhtar took to the comment section to send his best wishes. This comes after reports of a change in casting in Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa.

3 things you need to know

Katrina Kaif starrer Merry Christmas will hit screens on December 15.

The actress has been reported to opt out of Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa.

Reports came in after news of Priyanka Chopra walking out too.

All is well between Katrina Kaif and Farhan Akhtar?

Katrina Kaif is a part of the Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee La Zaraa, which is also set to feature Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. As per media reports, Priyanka and Katrina have decided to walk out of the film, citing date issues and continuous delays. However, neither the filmmakers nor the actress have given an official statement on the same.



(Farhan Akhtar commented 'Looking forward to this' on Katrina's lastets post | Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Farhan Akhtar’s comment on Katrina’s post, if nothing, proves that there is no bad blood between the two. The director took to the comment section of the Bang Bang actor's latest post and wished her the best for her upcoming film. Replying to his comments, several fans asked the director to share much-anticipated details about Jee Le Zaraa.

Katrina Kaif to team with Vijay Sethupathi in a first

On July 17, makers unveiled the first look and the release date of the film Merry Christmas. The new poster featured lead actors Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi in an intense look against the backdrop of a busy Mumbai. The film is bilingual and is shot with two different supporting casts for the HIndi and Tamil versions. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 15. Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha will also release on the same day.