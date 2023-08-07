Don 3 Teaser To Be Attached With Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Starrer Gadar 2?

Don 3 has been making headlines for the development of the film. From the film’s cast to the release date, many details about the much-anticipated sequel are being speculated online. Now, new reports have claimed that the teaser of the Farhan Akhtar directorial will be attached along with Gadar 2 theatrical screening.

The Newsmakers

Farhan Akhtar's directorial Don 3 will mark the third installment in the franchise. The movies narrate the story of the underworld kingpin. The franchise first came into existence with the Amitabh Bachchan starrer 1978 film of the same name. Don, directed by Farhan Akhtar, was first released in 2006, and then Don 2 in 2011.

As per the latest reports, a third part of the movie is also in the making. The third part is reportedly titled Don 3: The Chase Ends.The reports also claim that there is a change in the casting of the movie.

Who’s saying what?

A source close to the development has now confirmed to Pinkvilla that the film’s teaser will be released soon. As per the reports, the teaser will be released digitally in the next 2-3 days. The source also claimed that “The team is very excited to introduce Ranveer Singh as the new Don to this young generation of cinema-going audience.”

(Ranveer Singh is reported to headline the movie Don 3 | Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Along with the reports of the teaser releasing digitally, the Pinkvilla report also claims that the teaser will be dropped attached in theatres with the screening of Gadar 2. The source said, “Gadar is an action film, which is expected to set the box office on fire. Farhan Akhtar and co. are keen to screen the teaser of Don 3 at national chains all across the country.” They also mentioned the possibility of the teaser being attached to the Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as well as OMG 2.

Meanwhile…

Previously media reports claimed that Ranveer Singh will replace the previous headliners to star in the new Don films. However, no official confirmation from the actor or the production team has been made yet. It was previously reported that an official announcement of the film will take place on July 6, on the occasion of Ranveer Singh’s birthday, but that did not happen either.