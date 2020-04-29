'Don't Know What To Say': Angrezi Medium's Radhika Madan Stunned At Irrfan Khan's Demise

Bollywood has gone through irreparable loss with the death of actor Irrfan Khan on Wednesday after his battle with colon infection amid a larger battle with Cancer. The actor had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai earlier on Tuesday. He had been battling with a rare type of neuroendocrine tumour since 2018 which had significantly compromised his health.

Irrespective of his ill-health, Irrfan Khan acted in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, his last film, along with actors Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and others. On the news of his death, Radhika Madan, who played the role of his daughter in his last film, seems to be at a loss of words. She expressed her shock and condolences through a statement which read:

"I dont know what to say... my heart aches when i write this. He was one the strongest people i knew, a fighter. And so are Sutapa ma'am ,Babil and Ayan.

Im just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many.A legend. The man who changed the wave of the indian film industry.May his soul rest in peace."

The film released in theatres right on the brink of the novel coronavirus outbreak due to which the theatres had to be shut down. Angrezi Medium recently released on an OTT platform and won hearts for the heartwarming story that Irrfan's fine acting skills had brought to life. Radhika and Irrfan's bond in the film had been the highlight of the story.

The news of Irrfan Khan's untimely demise at the age of 53, has stunned the industry as they have been pouring in their deepest condolences through their social media updates. Irrfan Khan has touched the lives of many through his illustrious career in Bollywood and also in international films. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ayan.

