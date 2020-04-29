Irrfan Khan's spokesperson clarifies on 'extreme assumptions' on health, read statement

Irrfan Khan’s spokesperson cleared the air over the rumours surrounding his health. As the actor was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday, the statement called out the ‘extreme assumptions’ and rumours and termed it as ‘disappointing’ and ‘disheartening’. A plea to not partake in such ‘fictional’ conversations was also made by the team.

Here’s the full statement:

It’s really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan’s health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it’s disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic. Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle. We really request you to not fall for rumours and not partake in these conversations which are fictional. We have always actively clarified and shared updates on his health and we will continue doing so.

The statement released a day before had confirmed that Irrfan was hospitalised for colon infection and was under doctor’s observation

“Yes it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well wishers, he will recover soon”, the official statement read.

Irrfan had announced in 2018 that he was suffering from neuroendocrine tumour, a type of cancer. The Gunday star had undergone treatment in the UK and had returned to India last year. He also shot for the film Angrezi Medium in London, which is the last major film to have hit Bollywood before the COVID-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, Irrfan’s mother Saeeda Begum passed away in Jaipur a few days ago, but he was not able to attend the funeral.

