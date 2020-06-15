'Don't Name The Medication': Deepika Padukone Requests Amid Mental Health Conversations

Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 died by suicide and this sent shivers down the Indian film industry. The tragic death triggered mental health conversations. Deepika Padukone, who has battled depression herself, has been sharing awareness on her page for many years now.

Sushant's incident opened up many discussions and personal experiences of many with 'suicidal tendencies'. In a series of tweets, a comedian on Twitter shared his experience where he revealed the anti-depressant medication he was on. Retweeting this, Deepika wrote, "It is extremely heartening to see soo many of you coming out and sharing your experience with mental illness. However, I would recommend not naming the medication you are on and/or the specifics of the dosage."

She further revealed two main reasons for not revealing the same: 1. It is not a one rule fits all.

2. The information could potentially be misused. She also in another post shared, "Repeat after me: Depression is an illness."

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The actor's body was found in his Bandra apartment by his house help. According to several reports, Sushant Singh Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression since the last few months. The police have not recovered any suicide note from his house. Mumbai Police and crime branch officials visited his house on Sunday, but they have not found anything suspicious. An official statement regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been released by his team.

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

