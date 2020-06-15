Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Sonam, Sonakshi, Zaira Slam People Spreading Negativity

Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaira Wasim, and many others slammed people who were spreading negativity and hate over Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death. The 'Kedarnath' actor breathed his last on June 14.

Sonakshi Sinha on her Instagram story wrote, "The problem with wrestling with pigs is that you get dirty and the pig enjoys it. To certain people trying to garner publicity and highlight THEIR issues using the death of a member of our fraternity...PLEASE just stop. Your spewing negativity, hate and toxicity is really not required right now. Have some respect for the departed. Really." [sic]

Sonam Kapoor on her Twitter handle wrote, "Blaming a girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, family, colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and mean spirited."

“Name calling and character assassination is not knowledge. Nor it is beneficial”



—Ibn Tehmiyyah رحمه الله

Majmoo al Fatawa Vol 4| pg 28 — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) June 15, 2020

“Allah has not allowed joking as an excuse to mock others“



—Ibn al Qayimm رحمه الله

I’laam al-Muwaqi’een| 3/36 — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) June 15, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput cremated in presence of family and close friends

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium here in the presence of family members and close friends from the film and TV industry. Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. He was 34.

Sushant Singh Rajput told Dhoni 'All will search you in me' during biopic: Arun Pandey

The actor's body reached the crematorium in Vile Parle from Cooper Hospital around 4.15 pm. Though it poured heavily, friends joined the actor's final journey. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who helmed Rajput's upcoming "Dil Bechara", was among the first ones to arrive at the venue along with actor Kriti Sanon. Sanon worked with Rajput in 2017's "Raabta".

Rajput's friend Rhea Chakraborty also attended the cremation after visiting the hospital. The actor's "Chhichhore" co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma, along with filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who directed him in his big-screen debut "Kai Po Che!" and "Kedarnath", were also present. They were joined by others from the film fraternity, including producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Vivek Oberoi, Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar and singer Udit Narayan.

According to a source, only close family members and select friends from the industry were allowed to go inside the crematorium in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Fans press Shekhar Kapur to 'speak up', say 'nepotism killed'

(with PTI inputs)

