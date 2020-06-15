Netflix India Releases Statement On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 died by suicide and this sent shivers down the Indian film industry. Netflix India that released Sushant's last film 'Drive' on their streaming platform released a statement on the actor's tragic death.

Sushant was the man they wrote stories about. The kind of guy who excelled in his education but pursued his passion. He symbolised a new wave in Hindi cinema, an outsider making it big in Bollywood is a story often shared only because it's so rare.

In him, we saw a guy who won against all odds and achieved the success that was rightfully his, the underdog we rooted for because we saw a part of us in him. Sushant showed us no dream is too big and that perseverance is key.

His loss feels personal because he was one of us. The charming Preet in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, the strong and silent Manav in Pavitra Rishta — we saw him grow from being a daily fixture on our television screens to a promising hero. He was refreshing, he was charming and he was so much more than what we saw on the big screen.

He made us weep in Kai Po Che! Made us proud in M.S. Dhoni, melted our hearts with Makhna and made us collectively crush on him in Shuddh Desi Romance. Sushant showed us what Dhoni went through before he hit that match-winning six at the 2011 World cup final, he introduced millennials to Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and he convinced us that love really sees no borders as Sarfaraz in PK.

Celebrate him for his boundless talent, his knack of picking the most interesting roles and his enthusiasm for the bigger things in the universe. As Sushant quoted — "To be nobody-but-yourself-in a world which is doing its best, night and day, to make you everybody else - means to fight the hardest battle which any human being can fight" -- ee cummings.

Shine on Sushant, you will always be loved.