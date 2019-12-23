'Doorbeen Song Martyred & How': 'Lamborghini' Remix By Neha Kakkar Trolled By Netizens

After releasing the first song of the film ''Jai Mummy Di'', ‘Mummy Nu Pasand’ — remix of a popular Punjabi song — "Jaani Tera Naa" by Sunanda Sharma, the makers have released the second song from the film, "Lamborghini" — yet another remixed version of popular Punjabi blockbuster song — "Lamberghini" by Punjabi singer-songwriter composer duo The Doorbeen.

The song comes with an entirely fresh set of lyrics. The all-new version of the song is composed by the hit duo Meet Bros and is sung by Neha Kakkar, Jassie Gill. The new lyrics are rendered by Kumaar, directed by Arvindr Khaira and the number is choreographed by Sahaj Singh, Shreoshi Kumar. The original song had become a rage amongst the audience with its catchy music and Punjabi lyrics but Netizens say that the makers of "Jai Mummy Di" have royally ruined the original. Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall also appear in the song along with Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill.

Neha Kakkar dedicates an emotional song for her ex-boyfriend in Indian Idol 11

NETIZENS REACT

Neha Kakkar ruined Lamborghini 😡 — 𝓡𝓪𝓷𝓫𝓲𝓻🌹 (@taimurkimami) December 23, 2019

Neha Kakkar on receiving flak for remixes

In an interview with a leading publication, singer Neha Kakkar said that remixes are enjoyed by many listeners. "If it wasn’t so, the trend would have long gone. I think people who crib about remixes are also the ones who dance on it at parties. While recreations are good, it is also important to strike a balance. Tony bhai and I have done so many songs but all have been originals and even chartbusters. Also, I don’t understand why composers and singers are blamed for it. People say today’s composers have nothing new to offer. But that’s not the truth. If a producer or director demands a recreation, that’s not the musician’s fault."

Neha Kakkar joins AR Rahman and Arijit Singh in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list

ABOUT THE FILM

The light-hearted family comedy will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers leads to muddled chemistry between their own children and other members of both families. Supriya Pathak & Poonam Dhillon play the role of mother to Sunny and Sonnalli respectively. Written and directed by Navjot Gulati, the film has been produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is slated to release on January 17, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.