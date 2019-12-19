Neha Kakkar Joins AR Rahman And Arijit Singh In The Forbes India Celebrity 100 List

Forbes India Celebrity 100 list is out. The judgements are made according to subjective decision making processes that balance what people have accomplished over the past 12 months with the achievements made prior to that period. Since Forbes 100 is an annual list, recent career performance is given high priority than previous work. The survey result is based on the impact on various social media platforms and media coverage. Here are a few Indian singers who have featured in the list.

AR Rahman

AR Rahman is on the 16th rank in 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. Despite some celebrated music releases such as 2.0 in recent times, AR Rahman did not enjoy commercial success with his music compositions and soundtracks. AR Rahman’s popularity, however, remains intact, due to his popular Canadian and US tours in 2018-2019.

Amit Trivedi

Amit Trivedi has bagged 19th position in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. The singer-composer made his debut as a film composer in 2008 with Aamir, and has come a long way. The music that he gave for Dev D brought Amit Trivedi to the limelight. This year, apart from the hit songs that Amit Trivedi sang for Andhadhun album, the 40-year-old has composed for eight other films including Mission Mangal and Helicopter.

Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh has worked on 18 movies this year. His notable works include Kalank, Kabir Singh, Chhichhore, Andhadhun, and more. Arijit Singh is on the 26th position in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. Arijit Singh began his Bollywood playback career in 2010 and his early hit songs include Tum Hi Ho and Phir Le Aaya Dil.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar fell of the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list in the year 2018, however, this year her rank went from 64 in 2017 to 29 in 2019. Neha Kakkar had among the most live shows this year. Neha Kakkar also has the highest number of Instagram followers for any Indian musician. She is a renowned judge on Indian Idol season 11.

