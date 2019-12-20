The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Neha Kakkar Dedicates An Emotional Song For Her Ex-boyfriend In Indian Idol 11

Television News

Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar recently dedicated a song for her ex-boyfriend. Check out the song that the singer dedicated to him and see the video here.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
neha kakkar

Singer Neha Kakkar is a judge on the singing reality show. The reality show recently aired its Shaadi Special episode, where comedian Bharti Singh was a special guest along with her husband, producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple recently celebrated two years of their marriage and were hence called for the Shaadi special episode. While Bharti entered the stage of the show in a doli, Haarsh wore a wooden horse near his stomach. The television channel that hosts the reality show also posted a video of the incident on their social media account.

See video

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar's Confession On Indian Idol 11 Has Left Fans Shocked; Details Inside

During the episode, Adriz Ghosh, a contestant on the show sang the famous song Channa Mereya from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Neha Kakkar after the performance said that she wanted to sing the song and dedicate it to her ex-boyfriend. It has been reported that Neha Kakkar was dating Yaariyaan actor Himansh Kohli. He had also started in one of her music videos titled Oh Humsafar. However, the two broke up recently.

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 11 Judge Neha Kakkar's Ensemble Will Give You Outfit Inspiration

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Himansh Kohli (@kohlihimansh) on

In the video, Aditya Narayan is also seen telling the audience jokingly that he will definitely marry Neha Kakkar by the end of the episode. Narayan, who is a singer himself impressed the audience as well as the judges as he sang the song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi from the movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi for Neha. The episode was filled with laughter and lots of fun moments.

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar And Indian Idol 11 Contestants Say #ThankYouMaa

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan Woos Neha Kakkar With Iconic Song From Ghulam

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG