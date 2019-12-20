Neha Kakkar Dedicates An Emotional Song For Her Ex-boyfriend In Indian Idol 11

Singer Neha Kakkar is a judge on the singing reality show. The reality show recently aired its Shaadi Special episode, where comedian Bharti Singh was a special guest along with her husband, producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple recently celebrated two years of their marriage and were hence called for the Shaadi special episode. While Bharti entered the stage of the show in a doli, Haarsh wore a wooden horse near his stomach. The television channel that hosts the reality show also posted a video of the incident on their social media account.

See video

During the episode, Adriz Ghosh, a contestant on the show sang the famous song Channa Mereya from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Neha Kakkar after the performance said that she wanted to sing the song and dedicate it to her ex-boyfriend. It has been reported that Neha Kakkar was dating Yaariyaan actor Himansh Kohli. He had also started in one of her music videos titled Oh Humsafar. However, the two broke up recently.

In the video, Aditya Narayan is also seen telling the audience jokingly that he will definitely marry Neha Kakkar by the end of the episode. Narayan, who is a singer himself impressed the audience as well as the judges as he sang the song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi from the movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi for Neha. The episode was filled with laughter and lots of fun moments.

