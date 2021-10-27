Doppelganger Of Kareena Kapoor's Son Taimur Leaves Netizens Awed On Uncanny Resemblance

As the netizens have a way of digging out celebrity doppelgangers on the internet, this time, they found a kid who has a startling resemblance to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's firstborn, Taimur Ali Khan.

In a matter of time, the picture of Taimur and his doppelganger took the internet by storm and the netizens began sharing their opinion on the same.

Netizens react to Taimur Ali Khan's doppelganger

A photo of a kid similar to Taimur's age recently went viral on social media and created a buzz among the fans when it resembled the star kid. The name of the kid was stated to be Zaryan Thapar, who can be seen wearing a golden printed kurta in the picture.

As soon as the pic went viral, Netizens took to social media and expressed their reactions to the resemblance and the comparison being drawn between the two kids. The moment the picture surfaced on the internet, it left the netizens divided as many of them did not like the kids to be compared. Some fans also expressed their amazement at the uncanny resemblance while many others expressed their anger at comparing the two innocent kids. An Instagram user stated that it was not a good thing to refer to a kid as duplicate (Kise bhi bache ko aise duplicate keh ke compare mat ko- sic) while another one joked around and write 'as if 1 was not enough.'

A fan looked at the situation differently and asked other netizens about why cannot the situation be otherwise and why normal people were considered doppelgangers but not celebrities. Some fans also stated how such viral images will not affect Kareena's son, but the kid who was being referred to as Taimur's doppelganger. Another one again lashed out at people making this picture viral and stated in the comments to stop this. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Taimur Ali Khan's doppelganger photo going viral on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and wished him by posting a memorable picture of them together from the past. While sharing an image of them when they were together in Greece, she captioned the picture as, "Once upon a time in Greece... there was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life... Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world." (sic). Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan