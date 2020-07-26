'Double Standards', Says Kangana Ranaut After Anurag Kashyap Apologizes To Ayesha Shroff

In yet another fresh attack, Team Kangana Ranaut on Sunday took a dig at director Anurag Kashyap and tagged his 'apology' to Tiger Shroff's mother as 'double standards'. On Friday, following Anurag Kashyap's tweet on nepotism, Ayesha Shroff defended her son and asked the director to not involve his name in the nepotism debate. Ayesha Shroff said, "Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!! he’s here on his own hard work entirely."

To this, Kashyap later apologised and wrote, "I am sorry Ayesha .. I meant it for how media chases “Taimur”. Sorry to have hurt you . Just read this." [sic] Reacting to the apology, Team Kangana Ranaut (an unverified Twitter handle) wrote, "Will @anuragkashyap72 apologise to Kangana’s or Sushant’s parents ? No, but he will apologise to Tiger’s parents. Double standards!" [sic]

'Stop acting so childish': Kangana Ranaut after Anurag Kashyap raises questions on 'Teju'

Kangana Ranaut and Anurag Kashyap have been involved in the war of words for the past few days. From lashing out at Kangana Ranaut for changed behavior to claiming that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput rejected films to seek validation, Anurag Kashyap's Twitter spats gained major attention.

The director and producer slammed Kangana for her previous remarks on how the Bollywood industry works. The producer had written in his tweet that he was close friends with Kangana, however, he is unable to tolerate the ‘new Kangana’ as he felt that her accusations and allegations on Bollywood stars were baseless.

Kangana Ranaut hits back at 'woke liberal' Anurag Kashyap, clarifies 'Saand Ki Aankh' snub

कल कंगना का interview देखा। एक समय में मेरी बहुत अच्छी दोस्त हुआ करती थी। मेरी हर फ़िल्म पे आके मेरा हौसला भी बढ़ाती थी। लेकिन इस नयी कंगना को मैं नहीं जानता। और अभी उसका यह डरावना इंटर्व्यू भी देखा जो मणिकर्णिका की रिलीज़ के बिलकुल बाद का है https://t.co/sl55GsO9v5 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

Success और ताक़त का नशा हर किसीको बराबर बहकाता है , चाहे वो insider हो या outsider। “मुझसे सीखिए , मेरे जैसा बनिए”, यह बात मैंने २०१५ से पहले उसके मुँह से कभी नहीं सुनी। और तब से अब तक बात यहाँ आ पहुँची है कि जो मेरे साथ नहीं है वो सब मतलबी और चापलूस हैं। — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

अपने सभी निर्देशकों को जो गाली देती है , जो एडिट में बैठ कर , सभी सह कलाकारों के रोल काटती है । जिसके साथ उसके कोई भी पुराने निर्देशक जो सभी कंगना को सराहते थे , उसके साथ काम करने से दूर भागते हैं । यह ताक़त जो कंगना को लगता है उसने कमायी है, दूसरों को दबाने की .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

