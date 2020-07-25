'Stop Acting So Childish': Kangana Ranaut After Anurag Kashyap Raises Questions On 'Teju'

In an ongoing fiery war of words between Kangana Ranaut and director Anurag Kashyap, the latter responded to the actor's claims about rejecting his production Saand Ki Aankh. On Saturday, Kashyap raised questions on Kangana's directorial debut Teju (where she plays an 80-year-old woman) after she rejected Saand Ki Aankh on the basis of wanting age-appropriate actors to be cast in the roles instead.

Kashyap wrote, "True I wasn’t at the narration.. but why when my director did not get back to you in two weeks on your suggestion then why was this project announced forcing the director in a panic attack . And when did this film come and go. Just asking about Teju." [sic] Responding to Kashyap, Team Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Mr Kashyap Teju was a children film inspired by The BFG, Teju had to be created in VFX infact she wasn’t even a human being. Kangana mentioned in one her interviews Teju is an alien, She wanted to give her identity to Teju, how desperate can you get!! On SKA Kangana clearly told Vikas Bahl that elderly women will suit the subject of SKA, please stop acting so childish" [sic]

Mr Kashyap Teju was a children film inspired by The BFG, Teju had to be created in VFX infact she wasn’t even a human being. Kangana mentioned in one her interviews Teju is an alien, She wanted to give her identity to Teju, how desperate can you get!! (1/2) https://t.co/rg6ttrsoxm — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 25, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's team has rubbished claims, allegedly made by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in his interview with a news channel, that Kangana turned down the 2019 film Saand Ki Aankh directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Kashyap had also revealed the Queen actor wanted both, Prakashi and Chandro Tomar's portrayals to be rewritten and had pitched a solo lead script instead. Kangana has hit back at "woke liberals" whom she labeled as "jokers" for spreading lies.

Kangana has been involved in a public war of words with many actors and film industry personalities including Anurag Kashyap amid the ongoing debate on nepotism in the film industry. In his interview, citing examples of the times that Kangana has taken over film productions by cutting out supporting characters and hijacking the director’s chair, Anurag had said that Kangana's films are usually centered around herself. He went onto question her claiming that not giving opportunities to others does not empower people.

