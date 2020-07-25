Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At 'woke Liberal' Anurag Kashyap, Clarifies 'Saand Ki Aankh' Snub

Kangana Ranaut's team has rubbished claims, allegedly made by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in his interview with a news channel, that Kangana turned down the 2019 film Saand Ki Aankh directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Kashyap had also revealed the Queen actor wanted both, Prakashi and Chandro Tomar's portrayals to be rewritten and had pitched a solo lead script instead. Kangana has hit back at "woke liberals" whom she labeled as "jokers" for spreading lies.

In a series of tweets, Kangana's team said, "Just a clarification some woke liberals r bsy lying about SKA, Kangna nvr met @anuragkashyap72 regarding SKA, Vikas Bahel & d directr came to her house,she suggested dey hire senior actors,hiring young actors wl b the same prejudice against elderly women d film intends to fight...she sacrificed a good a script but their desperation ruined an opportunity of a good film about grandparents and senior actresses lost out on work who need to be seen by audiences in new light, shame on these jokers for spreading lies ..".

Read | Kangana Ranaut says Abhishek Kapoor claimed Sushant changed between Kai Po Che & Kedarnath

Kangana has been involved in a public war of words with many actors and film industry personalities including Anurag Kashyap amid the ongoing debate on nepotism in the film industry. In his interview, citing examples of the times that Kangana has taken over film productions by cutting out supporting characters and hijacking the director’s chair, Anurag had said that Kangana's films are usually centered around herself. He went onto question her claiming that not giving opportunities to others does not empower people.

Read | Kangana confesses not 'following Sushant & his career', talks about being an 'outsider'

Anurag Kashyap also spoke about his attempt to patch things between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu after the former's scathing remarks about the latter in her interview with Republic TV. Kangana had labelled Taapsee as a "needy outsider" and a "B grade actress" while trying to explain how the industry would retaliate for her views expressed in the said interview. Kashyap had tweeted that he does not recognise the 'new' Kangana and that she used to be a good friend of his at one point in time.

Read | Shatrughan Sinha salutes Kangana for speaking up, says her progress 'empowered women'

Read | Taapsee Pannu says Kangana did not help her when she was dropped from 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.