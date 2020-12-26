Dressed In Manish Malhotra Outfit, Gauahar Khan Dances On 'Jhalla Wallah' At Reception

Actor Gauahar Khan on Friday tied the knot with choreographer Zaid Darbar, son of noted music composer Ismail Darbar. Later, Gauahar left everyone stunned when she wore a Manish Malhotra outfit for her reception and danced on her song 'Jhalla Wallah' with close friend Neeti Simoes.

Gauahar's song 'Jhalla Wallah' was a part of 2012 film Ishaqzaade and everyone cheered when she performed the hook step at her reception. Gauahar and Zaid also danced on 'Ye Pyaar Ka Nagma' on their Mehendi ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared photographs from their wedding ceremony. "QUBOOL HAI," wrote Khan in the caption, along with a heart emoji. The 37-year-old actor wore a heavily embellished sharara suit for the nikaah ceremony, while Darbar opted for a sherwani.

The couple hosted their chiksa and mehendi ceremonies earlier this week. Khan, who has acted in films such as Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade and Begum Jaan, had announced her wedding to Darbar on December 1.

"It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it’s reason to beat," the couple had said in a note.

Last week, the actor shared an animated video on Instagram, explaining how they bumped into each other during the lockdown and soon started dating.

On the work front, Khan will be seen in Saif Ali Khan-starrer political drama series Tandav. Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the series will release on January 15, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

(With PTI inputs)

