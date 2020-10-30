Varun Dhawan steps out with ladylove Natasha; Gauahar-Zaid, Asim-Himanshi travel together

As COVID-19 lockdown restrictions ease, celebrities are back on the streets, in a delight for the paparazzi. Not just the stars, who step out for their day-to-day activities and shootings, even couples are stepping out together like the pre-COVID era. Recently, the media persons clicked Varun Dhawan with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, while other couples like Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, and Asim Riaz and Himashi Khurrana too were spotted together.

Bollywood couples clicked

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal visited the residence on Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai late on Thursday. The couple is known to maintain their privacy in front of the media, and like is often the case, were not clicked together, but could not escape the shutterbugs nevertheless.

Rumours of their impending wedding keep surfacing, but Varun and his father David Dhawan have denied it over the last year.

Varun’s brother, director Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi, and Ranbir Kapoor were also clicked at the venue.

On the professional front, Varun is all set to feature in Coolie No 1. The movie also starring Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for release on an OTT platform on Christmas. The comedy-drama is being directed by David Dhawan, who had helmed the previous hit of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar, have been regular in the gossip mills for their alleged relationship. Apart from their lovey-dovey posts and dance videos that have been making headlines, they were recently seen travelling together. The rumoured couple was recently clicked together as they exited the Mumbai airport while holding hands.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 stars Asim Riaz and Himashi Khurana were also clicked travelling, and were spotted at the Jaipur airport. After their stint on Bigg Boss, the duo has featured in numerous music videos, raising the excitement among their fans.

