Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar wedding graced by Sanjay Bhansali after 'Tadap Tadap' act by duo

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar entered into wedlock as they tied the knot in a ‘Nikaah’ ceremony on Friday. The celebrity couple’s big day was preceded by rituals like the Mehendi ceremony and a highlight had been a performance of the couple with the latter’s father, Ismail Darbar on the song Tadap Tadap. Even Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whose film featured the song, was one of the guests at the reception of Gauahar and Zaid.

Sanjay Leela Bhasanli at Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar’s wedding

A video of Ismail Darbar crooning Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’s hit song Tadap Tadap, along with Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar and a proper band, has surfaced on social media. The trio was seen in their as they sang while the musicians added to its impact.

The track is arguably the most popular one composed by Ismail Darbar, while other songs of the album have also attained cult status over the years. Darbar had won the National Award for the album, before he collaborated again with Bhansali in Devdas, again going on to score numerous hits in that album.

The working equation between Ismail Darbar and Bhansali seemed to have played a part in bringing the usually reclusive filmmaker to a public event.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrived in a black kurta and white pyjama for the event. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra was among the other celebrity guests during the reception.

Gauahar and Zaid tie the knot

Gauhar and Zaid dazzled in ivory traditional outfits at their nikaah ceremony, and for the reception, the former chose a red and gold lehenga, and the latter a blue and gold sherwani.

After weeks of setting rumour mills about their wedding, courtesy their social media posts, the couple had announced on November 5, that they had got engaged. They announced their wedding date, December 5, with heartwarming pictures on December 1.

Gauhar Khan has worked in numerous films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Begum Jaan and dancer numbers in many popular films. Zaid is popular for his dance videos and vlogs on social media.

